Winter Weather Rolls Into South Dakota

Depending on where you're headed, it looks like Old Man Winter is going to impact travel this week in South Dakota.

According to Dakota News Now, snow barrels into the northern part of South Dakota and could dump up to six inches of the white stuff.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy for our friends up north like Aberdeen, Mobridge, Watertown, and Pierre. A Winter Storm Warning will go in effect for a good portion of South Dakota until Thursday night at 10:00 PM.

Luckily, the large band of snow looks like it will stay north of Sioux Falls - but not by much. We may see some rain with some snow mixed in during the next 24 - 48 hours.

This will also usher in colder temperatures for Sioux Falls. Highs in the lower to mid-thirties through the weekend.

Stay up-to-date on travel and changing conditions by dialing 5-1-1 for road conditions.

