Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Bone-Chilling Cold and Snow

Brrr. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M. for Wednesday, February 12. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect from 6 PM Wednesday to noon Thursday.

Southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and northeast Nebraska is looking at up to 1" of snow and 40 mph winds. With continually falling temperatures throughout the afternoon, we're also looking at some teeth-chattering wind chills too.

Temperatures will hold steady in the 20s for much of the morning and then the bottom falls out in the afternoon hitting 0 degrees by 6:00 P.M.

Thursday does not look like a picnic either. We'll wake to around -17 F. and we'll be lucky if we see temps in positive territory for the entire day.

All of this cold weather talk makes me think of Neal Page and Del Griffith riding in the back of Gus' son's truck out of Witchita because the "people train runs out of Stubbville."