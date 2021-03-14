Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sioux Empire

It appears winter isn't quite done with us yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Sioux Falls and the surrounding area beginning at 10 pm.

Heavy snow is expected with this storm with 5 to 8 inches possible in the area. Winds are likely to be gusting around 30 mph during the storm's peak.

The Winter Storm will last until 1 pm tomorrow afternoon.

Portions of Southeastern South Dakota, Southwestern Minnesota, and Northwestern Iowa will be affected by this storm.

According to the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls, travel will likely be very difficult during this storm, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility on the roads, with the morning commute being especially difficult on Monday.

The National Weather Service of Sioux Falls says that if you absolutely must travel, there are a few precautions you can take before you hit the road.

First, keep an extra flashlight in your vehicle, and make sure to have extra batteries. Secondly, in case of an emergency and you're stuck in you're vehicle, bring provisions with you. A little food and water can go a long way if you're stuck in your car for a long period of time.

Also, if you're planning on traveling long distances tomorrow, make sure to call 5-1-1 for updates on road conditions. You can also get up to the moment updates on road conditions at sd511.org

Story Source: National Weather Service of Sioux Falls

Story Source: South Dakota Department of Transportation