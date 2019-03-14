Winter Storm Slams Upper Plains, Blizzard and Flooding

Winds gusting to over 60 mph are howling through the Rapid City area as a blizzard slams western South Dakota.

The National Weather Service reports a gust of 63 mph was recorded at Rapid City Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The airport was closed because of the approaching storm.

A gust of 60 mph was reported east of downtown Rapid City.

People in the southeastern part of South Dakota are dealing with rain and flooded roads. Dozens of schools are closed. Flights out of the Sioux Falls airport are delayed.

Because of the heavy rain in Sioux Falls, the sanitary sewer system is experiencing above-normal flows. Those high flows are putting stress on the sanitary sewer system. Officials are asking residents to limit their water usage through Friday evening to allow the sanitary sewer system to catch up.

With championship week the South Dakota High School boys and girls basketball games will be played as scheduled. However, in Aberdeen the State B Boys will begin 2 hours late.

Source: AP