Willie Nelson Concert Rescheduled In Brookings To August 2021

The Sioux Empire was highly anticipating the return of Willie Nelson in concert at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota. However, COVID-19 has once again caused a change in plans, and the Swiftel Center venue team made the difficult choice to postpone the Willie Nelson & Family concert.

But in case you missed the good news...The Swiftel Center announced that the Willie Nelson & Family concert has been rescheduled for August 11, 2021! According to a press release, representatives of the Swiftel Center states, "All previously issued tickets are valid for the new date. Ticket buyers should hold on to their tickets." The Willie Nelson & Family performance was originally set for August 10, 2020. We also gave away tickets to see this concert during the Morning Show. Those tickets will be valid for the new date as well.

For anyone that still has questions regarding the upcoming show or tickets, visit www.swiftelcenter.com, call 605-692-7539, or follow the Swiftel Center on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2020 has been a crazy year and a lot of big shows were going to visit the Sioux Empire. While the postponements were very disappointing, it is truly exciting to see that a majority of the performances will (hopefully) happen in 2021. You can stay up to date on the latest concerts, local events, and all the happenings in the Sioux Empire by clicking here.