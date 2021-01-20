Will You Play in the Snow This Weekend?

If the only travel plans for your weekend include a trip to Great Bear Ski Valley for FunSki then you won't be disappointed. The National Weather Service is tracking the next system that will bring snow Saturday and Sunday. If your travel plans include a trip to the Black Hills for skiing or snowmobiling then the interstate should be fine.

According to the National Weather Service, the areas expected to see the greatest chance for snow will be through the east-central part of South Dakota into Minnesota and Wisconsin. Anyone north of I-90 may be driving in the heaviest amount of snow. Meteorologist Tyler Roney of the First Alert Weather Team at Dakota News Now, has posted this:

And for further travel information always have 511 on speed dial.

National Weather Service

