Will Matthew Stafford Remain with the Detroit Lions?

Will Matthew Stafford remains with the team he was drafted by and be a member of the Detroit Lions in 2021?

That question is one of many that the Lions organization will need to address in a year of turnover but it will remain the biggest question they need to answer this offseason.

Stafford has always been a bright spot during his career in Detroit even though the roster around him hasn't always delivered as he has over the years.

Now, with a new GM and head coach, the familiarity factor goes out the window and the team could look to a complete reboot to try and move the organization in a different direction.

Their new general manager Brad Holmes had great things to say about Stafford but also reiterated their desire to evaluate the whole team.

"What you really appreciate is that the talent was easy to see, but you really appreciate how his intangibles show on film. How urgent he plays, how competitive he is, the toughness that he shows. But it is my job to evaluate the entire roster, and through that process I have not had any discussions with Matt or any players, for that matter. So you know, I just want to be fair into the process to make sure we evaluate that thoroughly, but obviously, Matt, very good football player."

The Lions have been the doormat of the NFC North before Stafford and even though they have a QB who has set record after record, the only record that ultimately matters is the W/L record and the Lions haven't been good enough.

Moving forward it is going to be interesting to see what the Lions do with most likely 5-6 QB's in line to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2021 as they may look to get younger and move on from Stafford.

The Detroit Lions have the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

