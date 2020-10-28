Will Kids In Sioux Falls Ever Experience A True “Snow Day” Again?

Most adults are not very excited when they see snow falling. For them, snow means spending a few hours shoveling the driveway and driving on icy roads. However, kids see snow as an unexpected gift with some hope that school is out for a Snow Day!

But what if Snow Days in schools were taken over by E-Learning (or Remote Learning) days?

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools needed to adjust their learning methods in order to maintain educational expectations for their students. Hundreds of schools across the country adapted to remote learning styles. Due to this aspect in our "new normal" world, kids may never know the anticipation of waiting by the phone for the Snow Day call from schools.

Can students in the Sioux Falls School District expect Snow Days to be replaced by remote learning days?

Recently, I reached out to the Sioux Falls School District to address this question. The good news is kids can expect to experience the good old-fashioned snow days! The even better news? Parents will be relieved to know that they will not have to be teachers for the day.

A media representative from the Sioux Falls School District sent the following message:

As of now, the Sioux Falls School District will handle snow days the same as in years past. If a day of instruction is missed due to weather, it will be made up at the end of the school year.

Kids, get ready for days of sledding, snowball fights, and snowmen!

You can always visit the Sioux Falls School District website to stay up to date on the latest closures and COVID-19 protocols.