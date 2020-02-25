Wild Water West To Build Sioux Falls First Roller Coaster?

Coaster101 lists the tallest roller coaster in each state. Right now they list the Tallest Operating Coaster in South Dakota as Humpty Dumpty’s Great Fall at Storybook Land in Aberdeen. It's approximately 13 feet tall.

It appears this is about to change. According to Dakota News Now, Wild Water West is planning to add a roller coaster it says is unlike anything between Denver and Minneapolis.

The amusement and water park just west of Sioux Falls is asking Minnehaha County to allow a conditional use permit so the attraction can move forward.

Brian Rehnke, Wild Water West Director of Operations, stated: “All we have done regarding this roller coaster project is get county approval first, which we received last night, to see if this project is even a viable option for us. We still have a lot of investigation and due diligence that has to happen before this roller coaster becomes final in any way versus any other options we are pursuing at this time. If this does come to fruition, we will have many more details to follow in the coming months. But for now we are just in very preliminary stages so there are not very many details to provide at this time.”

In information submitted to the county the enclosed footprint of the coaster will be about 275 feet long by 125 feet wide and reach a peak height of 113 feet. It would be located just south of the wave pool and northwest of the go-cart track.