Wild Water West Sets Tentative 2020 Opening Date

With a question mark looming over the status of a whole host of activities in and around the Sioux Falls area this summer thanks to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one warm weather staple is hoping to be open for business by the end of the month.

Wild Water West, South Dakota's largest water park, has set Saturday, May 30, as their targeted opening date for the 2020 season.

The announcement came on their Facebook page, Monday (May 11) morning:

May 30 would be consistent with the same time frame they've used for opening day in years past.

In the announcement, Wild Water West said it would be enforcing all recommended social distancing and capacity restrictions set forth by government and health officials. The park even acknowledged that they might have to adjust their operating schedule going forward if there are changes with the virus.

Wild Water West is also giving current 2020 season pass holders uneasy about returning to the park this summer the opportunity to transfer those passes to 2021.

As for other water-based options for the area this summer, there are still no definitive answers.

While some restaurants and other businesses have re-opened on a limited basis throughout Sioux Falls, officials say a decision on the status of the opening of the city's eight municipal pools is still being discussed.

In April, Mayor Paul TenHaken said both health and economic factors will play a role in determining whether the city's pools open in 2020.