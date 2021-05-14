Wild Animals In Sioux Falls Have Been Attracted To Me This Week

I've seen the occasional wild creature within the city limits of Sioux Falls. I've seen hawks, some deer, and other animals that I have forgotten about. It's not uncommon to see wild animals within the city limits, especially in the southwest part of the city where our radio station facilities are near 57th and Louise. Less than 25 years ago, the area this area was an empty field.

Get our free mobile app

While I have seen wild animals in this area, I haven't seen this many in one week. It has been like a zoo out here, and I'm not talking about some of the "unique" personalities that I work with. On three separate days this week, I encountered animals in the station parking lot. Again, not talking about co-workers.

Wild Animals