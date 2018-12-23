The Minnesota Timberwolves were trying to find every way possible to lose the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, but when they needed a big shot down the stretch, Andrew Wiggins delivered.

He showed exactly why I still have faith that he can be an elite player in the NBA.

With 14 seconds left in the game, Wiggins hit a layup to give the Wolves the lead and hit a late free throw to help the Wolves survive on the road against the Thunder.

The Wolves and the Thunder both held 12 point leads during the game but it was timely shots down the stretch from Wiggins and some timely stops that helped the Wolves grab the road win.

Wiggins ended the night with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Wolves have the next two days off before getting back to action on the road against Chicago on Wednesday before returning home on Friday to host the Atlanta Hawks.