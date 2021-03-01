I learned my lesson about storing peanut butter in my pantry years ago. I kept seeing these minuscule ants on one side of my kitchen and could not for the life of me figure out where they were coming from.

I discovered the tiny buggers were sugar ants, which love sweets, protein, grease, (which are all contained in peanut butter), and just about anything else they can get their grubby little mandibles on!

I eventually found their trail- - to a jar of peanut butter that I had stored in my pantry. So my next move was to put it in the fridge. That made it almost impossible to use without letting it warm up on the counter, or sticking it in the microwave for a few seconds.

Get our free mobile app

Now my smooth and chunky PB reside on top of my fridge, where so far, they have remained out of the reach of those pesky little jerks!

I found out there is a whole list of things you shouldn't keep in your pantry. A lot of them are common sense items, some were new to me, and need to be addressed as soon as I get home today!

We've already dealt with peanut butter. So here are some other items to keep out of your pantry.

Why You Shouldn't Store These Foods In Your Pantry!

Sources: Reader's Digest, Huffington Post, Eat Right, The Kitchn, Today, Today Food, and Orkin