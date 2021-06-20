Why Is South Dakota Always So Windy?

The above question has gone through my mind several times.

And as South Dakota natives we experience it seems more windy days than calm in any given year.

But why do we always get the windy weather? What causes the crazy wind tunnel above our neck of the woods all the time or so it seems.

According to Dakota News Now, the wind is due to the lack of geographical landscaping in our state that causes us to get all this wind:

"The midwest doesn't have many trees or mountains to change the weather pattern, so we can get winds that come up from Texas or some that come down from Canada. So we're stuck with this erratic weather. Or to some, not stuck, just lucky that if you don't like the weather one day, it's probably going to be different the next."

And because of all the wind in our area, this causes storms to quickly form and leave almost as quickly as they enter our communities; sometimes within a few minutes.

Or why the weather could be storming on the East side of town and not yet on the West; but then within a few minutes, the storm that was on the other side of town is now above your home.

Which why in our area being a meteorologist, can be pretty unpredictable at times when it comes to storm tracking.

Hence the saying 'wait five minutes and the weather will change' is so fitting for South Dakota.

Source: Dakota News Now