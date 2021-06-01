Why Is June 5 Important for Campers in South Dakota?

Mark your calendars, set your smartphone, make a notation on all your socials and have Alexa chime in to remind you to make those end-of-season camping reservations this weekend. What?

Yep, I know what you're thinking but if you don't do it this weekend then you may be enjoying a last-minute stay-cation instead of your favorite South Dakota campsite.

Get our free mobile app

Camping reservations for all South Dakota campgrounds for the Labor Day weekend can be made beginning this Saturday, June 5 for the weekend of September 3-6. And that includes camping cabins and picnic shelters. By 7:00 AM this Saturday you better be caffeinated up and ready to punch in your site.

Now, when it comes to one of the facilities in Custer State Park, well, you may be out of luck already. Those sites can be made up to one year in advance.

So where is your ideal camping site? Or are you one to just throw a dart at the map below? You have over 50 state parks in our great state to choose from.

SDGFP