Why Did the Turkey Cross Terry Avenue in Sioux Falls?

Dave Roberts TSM

Out for a walk on a beautiful Thursday afternoon and down the street from our home neighbors were gathering outside to take in the site of a few wilder neighbors. The wild being of fowl.

After a conversation with one woman, these seven had been lounging, snacking, and strolling through the back and front yards here in southwest Sioux Falls all day long. I guess the nice weather is too much for our turkey friends to stay in a more rural setting.

Nearby Lake Lorraine also provides a haven for geese as the numbers continue to grow. Around a thousand by my estimate are paddling freely each day and that number will grow as the colder weather moves in.

This is not uncommon. Before Lake Lorraine was developed I was live-trapping in my backyard on a regular basis. Raccoon, opossum, and the occasional skunk would be snared. And as always, Sioux Falls Animal Control is on speed dial.

As my daily commute to work is around 4:45 AM each day, I’ve seen my share of urban roaming animals. One that is memorable was a couple of years ago in the parking lot of Wendy’s at 41st Street and Louise Avenue where two deer were eating French fries.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Sioux Falls, Urban wildlife
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top