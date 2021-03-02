Why Are So Many Catalytic Converters Being Stolen In Sioux Falls? First just what does your vehicle's Catalytic Converter do?

Wikipedia describes a catalytic converter as “an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction).”

According to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens stated in a recent briefing that there have been 40 to 50 reported thefts of Catalytic Converter in the city.

So why are thieves stealing more catalytic converters now? Apparently, it's because scrap metal prices are on the rise. This thing that is attracting crooks to boosting these car parts is that they contain precious metals including rhodium, platinum, and palladium.

All cars, trucks, and vans that came off the line after 1974 are required to have catalytic converters installed.

The New Your Times reported that Palladium that was going for $500 an ounce 5 years ago is now going for a record $2,875 an ounce. Rhodium that was at around $640 an ounce 5 years ago is at a record $21,900 an ounce this year.

In comparison, the current gold price is around $1,750 an ounce. And since a trained crook can remove your car's catalytic converter in about 2 minutes it's a good time to keep a close eye on your vehicle.