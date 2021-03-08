Why are Gas Prices STILL Going Up, Cheapest Gas in Sioux Falls

Every time I fill up with gas lately it gets more and more annoying at what it costs, and how quickly it is going up.

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Sioux Falls is $2.78 per gallon. That is up almost a dime from a week ago when the price was $2.69. Sheesh! One month ago the price was just $2.40 and a year ago, right as we were moving into pandemic pandemonium, gas was just $2.27 per gallon.

“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”

Lack of production from refineries is the biggest reason for the increase in prices.

Statewide the price is averaging slightly lower at $2.74 per gallon, up from $2.68 a week ago. One month ago the statewide average was the same as Sioux Falls at $2.40. And one year ago the average price in the state was $2.31.

The cheapest gas to be found in Sioux Falls, as usual, is Costco with a price of $2.59. The Love's truck stop on Cliff Avenue and I-90 is a penny higher, and Casey's on East Benson Road is a nickel higher at $2.65.

At most gas stations in Sioux Falls the price is locked in at $2.80. It's eerie to see it inching closer and closer to the three dollar mark.