Why Are Gas Prices Rising in Sioux Falls All of a Sudden?

We've been getting away with pretty cheap fuel for a while now, but it's creeping back up again. What's up with that?

According to AAA, gas prices are up 11 cents over the last month to a statewide average of $2.26 per gallon.

“On average, gas prices this year are 11 percent cheaper than the first two months of 2018 in part due to mostly cheaper crude oil prices so far this year,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “Even though pump prices are on the rise, the increase has been countered by mostly decreasing demand, leading to the majority of people still paying less than $2.50.”

A year ago the price of a gallon of gas in South Dakota was around $2.56 per gallon, so we're still doing okay even though it has edged up a bit.

In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.33 according to GasBuddy.com . The cheapest gas is found at Sam's Club for $2.16 per gallon, and at the truck stops and gas stations on the north end of town along I-90 is $2.24 per gallon. If you are a Costco member you can get gas for $2.11.