Why Are Dakota State University Students Finding Success So Fast?

By the time you get to your senior year in college, you have a few things on your mind. Where will I find a job! Will I find a job? When will I find a job?

That in addition to all of your classes, homework, activities, friends, and possibly significant others, you probably are multi-tasking like crazy.

I'm guessing the students at Dakota State University are a bit less stressed than some other college kids. The reason? They are finding jobs almost immediately following graduation, or even before they do! Even during a pandemic!

Every year Dakota State does a survey to track job placement rates for their graduates. Among undergraduates, the job placement rate is 98%. For graduate students, the placement rate is- -wait for it- - 100%!

In addition to these statistics- -58% of undergrads are employed in South Dakota and 26% of graduate students have taken jobs in our state.

Deb Roach, the Director of Career and Professional Development at DSU, says that students graduating in programs like education (teachers), cybersecurity (IT security consultants or information security specialists), and accounting and finance (tax associates) are in high demand. She also indicated that a student's best bet is to start your job hunt early.

Brandon Schmit, a DSU graduate, who is currently employed as a tax associate at Eide Bailly, began his relationship there as an intern. He credits the DSU internship fairs, and also "the career development office for providing helpful resources and advice".

So it is easy to understand why so many young South Dakotans are making Dakota State University their choice.

Source: Dakota News Now