Who is the More Aggressive Driver, You or Your Spouse?

When it's you and your spouse taking a short drive or long trip, do you ever say to yourself, "I will do the driving?" Your reasons may be for your own safety. Spare embarrassment. Avoiding another ticket. The list goes on and on.

Well, you're not alone. But a word of caution here. There are those who get behind the wheel without any conscience of anyone or anything but themselves. I'm talking about aggressive driving behavior.

A report was just released by AAA South Dakota stating that men are more aggressive behind the wheel. Now you may think that you drive like an early generation grandpa but the data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women.

Girls, the report didn't overlook you. The survey finds that women also admit to some dangerous driving habits, such as running red lights. Overall, a younger male and female drivers tend to be more aggressive than older drivers.

If you want to take the high road when driving follows the rules and travel safely this holiday season:

Follow posted speed limits

Maintain an adequate following distance

Use turn signals

Allow others to merge

Use your high beams responsibly

Be considerate in parking lots—Park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door