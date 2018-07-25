Which is South Dakota’s Oldest Intact Building?

There's no doubt the state of South Dakota has a long, rich history stretching out more than a century. But sometimes those of us in the Mount Rushmore State forget that compared to the rest of the country, in a lot of ways, we're still the new kid on the block.

Case in point, the architecture website ArchDaily has published a list of the oldest intact buildings in each of the 50 states and South Dakota's entry is actually the newest of those old structures.

Fort Sisseton , in the Northeast corner of the state, does pre-date South Dakota's official statehood by 25 years, but every one of the other 49 states has an older building within its' borders.

The fort was constructed in 1864 and sits on 35 acres. It was built to protect settlers and surveyors moving into the then Dakota Territory. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

So just how far behind is South Dakota compared to the rest of the U.S.?

We're more than 500 years behind the nation's oldest intact structures - the ancient villages of New Mexico’s Pueblo people, which date back to the 13th century!

