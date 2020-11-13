Where to Get Your Pinball Fix in Sioux Falls [PHOTOS]

In a world where technology has completely changed the way we entertain ourselves, it's nice to see that someone out there remembers the days when arcade games didn't involve high definition computer graphics, multi-function controllers, and headsets that gave you and excuse to never have to venture outside of the house.

The folks at Boss' Pizza & Chicken on South Minnesota Avenue have transformed their old comedy club venue into the Pinball Room complete with a vast array of some of the greatest games from years gone by.

The room will be open to the general public later this month and there's even an opportunity to get involved in a pinball league if you choose.

I recently stopped by to see what kind of options there were to get a pinball 'fix'.

As someone who is old enough to remember when you could play a pinball machine for a dime or get three games for a quarter, this is the perfect walk down memory lane!