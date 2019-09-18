Where to Get Free Food on National Cheeseburger Day

Most weeks it's hard to get excited about much of anything on a Wednesday.

But when that 'hump day' just happens to be National Cheeseburger Day, that's cause for celebration!

Today (September 18) we honor the 1929 creation of Lionel Sternberger in Pasadena, California with an entire day devoted to one of America's greatest food innovations.

In commemoration of this monumental day, several eating establishments in Sioux Falls are offering free or greatly reduced prices on cheeseburgers, according to USA Today:

Applebee's : Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99 Wednesday.

: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99 Wednesday. Burger King : Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents Wednesday with a mobile order on the chain's app. Limit one coupon per person.

: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents Wednesday with a mobile order on the chain's app. Limit one coupon per person. Dairy Queen : The chain is celebrating Cheeseburger Day with its new two for $4 Super Snack deal, which includes mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders.

: The chain is celebrating Cheeseburger Day with its new two for $4 Super Snack deal, which includes mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders. McDonald's : There won't be a national deal, but check the McDonald's app for local and regional promotions.

: There won't be a national deal, but check the McDonald's app for local and regional promotions. Red Robin : With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Wednesday, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5.

: With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Wednesday, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5. Wendy’s: Coupons in the Wendy’s app Wednesday include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.

Last week, I actually got a head start on the festivities when I treated myself to my favorite cheeseburger, a double-double from In-N-Out in Las Vegas!

Two things to remember - pace yourself and grab plenty of napkins!