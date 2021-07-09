When Did Bagging Groceries Lose its Artform?

With the dawn of the two-handle plastic sack, the person who would pack your groceries became discombobulated. All form was lost. Jars, cans and bottles would now be scattered in the truck of your car. You'd have to crawl up into the back of the pickup to retrieve strays who escaped their holding pen.

"Crap! What is that on top of the bread again?"

There is a lot to be said for a retirement aged person bagging your groceries at the store. He or she knows exactly how they would want it done. And they care. The bonus: they say thank you.

If you think you can do better, than put up or shut up. The South Dakota State Fair will be having a Best Bagger Competition in Huron Friday, September 3 sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers.

Get our free mobile app

All baggers will compete and be judged for speed, proper bag building technique, style, attitude, and appearance. And uniform bag weight. You must register online by July 31.

You can take home the crown of Best Bagger with $200 cash and a trip to the National Best Bagger Championship in 2022 for a $10,000 cash prize.

Would you like paper or plastic today?