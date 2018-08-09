When and How to See Perseid Meteor Shower Sioux Falls

Summer in South Dakota is never short on opportunities to enjoy nature. This weekend will be a great weekend to look to the skys over Sioux Falls and the surrounding area and view a great terrestrial light show, the Perseid Meteor Shower 2018.

According to Timeanddate.com the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13 will be the best time to see the most vibrant meteor activiity. Timeanddate.com also has a great automated graphic with lots of fun information about what and when you can expect concerning probably the most active meteor shower.

To make things even better the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting great weather this weekend for what should be the best meteor shower of the year.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Fun Facts about The Perseids: according to Wikipedia ,The Perseids are prolific meteor showers associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle. They are so called because the point from which they appear to hail lies in the constellation Perseus.