What’s With The Blue Plastic Target Bags?

The last couple of times I have gone to Target to buy groceries I made an observation.

That or I thought I was going crazy.

'Is it just me or do the Target branded plastic bags have a slightest blue tint to them?'

Turns out the slight blue color that has now replace the white color of the plastic bags reflects Target's intuitive to now integrate recycled material into their plastic Target bags or at least more than their previous plastic bags did.

That's the only conclusion I can draw since according to this post from the Post Gazette about how Target wanted to 'reinvent' the typical plastic retail bag back in July of this year.

It's interesting because in the article they also mention that CVS and Walmart have also come together to help reinvent the traditional plastic bag yet neither of these brands have changed their plastic shopping bags.

On the other hand, I didn't know this but as an incentive to encourage recycling, Target offers a discount to those who bring back their plastic bags.

"Target provides a 5-cent discount for each reusable bag customers use at checkout. In 2018, customers used more than 70 million reusable bags and were awarded discounts of more than $3.5 million."

Who knew huh?

Source: Post Gazette