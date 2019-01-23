What’s Valentine’s Day Without Candy Hearts? Empty. That’s What.

Lovers of the candy hearts that bear messages like "Be Mine", "Hug Me", or "Let's Kiss," will be heartbroken to find that they will be missing from store shelves this year for Valentine’s Day. The company that made them for over a hundred years went out of business.

Yes kids, those chalky candy hearts were our way of texting when we were in school moons ago. It was kind of creepy and cool all at the same time to place a "Hot Stuff" heart on your seventh-grade crushes desk.

But don’t worry, it seems another candy company has stepped in to buy the heart-making process but it didn’t have enough time to produce those candy hearts in time for this year‘s Valentine’s Day. So we'll have to wait till next year.

But if you happen to find some old ones in a coat pocket I’m sure they’re still fine. I’m pretty sure they’re right up there with Twinkies and cockroaches in things that would survive a nuclear holocaust.