What’s the Difference Between Stuffing and Dressing?

Thanksgiving often brings visions of a roasted turkey and all the trimmings that are associated. Mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, and green bean hotdish (or casserole) all see their way into the meal. But there are two more that may be more associated with the big bird than the others.

Stuffing and dressing. Is there a difference or are they synonyms for the same pile of bread, broth, seasoning, and vegetables? According to Zippia.com the biggest difference is where you live.

Also, most "dressing" recipes involve cornbread that I found when I just googled dressing."

In the south, from Kansas over to North Carolina, down to Florida and back west to Texas, that thing you heat up next to your turkey is called dressing. In the rest of the country, it's called stuffing.

And while you can find a box of Stove Top Stuffing at your neighborhood grocery, the only dressing you are going to find in a store is going to be a thick liquid that you pour onto a salad, most likely ranch.

Recipes for dressing abound on the Internet. After you read the 5,000-word essay, you might find this southern cornbread dressing to be pretty good.

Stuffing or dressing is not even close to the most popular side at the various family Thanksgivings I will attend from year to year. It may be there, it may not depending on where I go. In fact, at my Mom's it likely won't be there nor will turkey. But we will have Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, and plenty of lefse.