What You Need to Know About the Sioux Empire Repair Affair

Every year in the spring, members of the Homebuilders Association of the Sioux Empire (HBASE) gather together to spread kindness around the area. This one-day program helps to make homes more accessible for the elderly and the permanently physically disabled.

This year's Repair Affair is happening on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Applications for repair projects are due by Thursday, April 15.

The Repair Affair crews can build wheelchair ramps, resolve door opening issues, put up bathroom grab bars, replace kitchen cabinet knobs with more accessible ones, put up additional stairway handrails inside and outside of the home, and other accessibility projects.

These services are provided free of charge to the homeowners. If you know someone who could benefit from this program, let them know about the application process and deadline of April 15.

There are a few guidelines for people applying for this help.

Applicant(s) must own the home and reside in it

No mobile/manufactured homes will be accepted

Must be either 65 yrs old or older or have a permanent physical disability

All projects must be accessibility-related (home repairs not applicable)

Must meet certain income guidelines

Must provide proof of household income for all residents in the home

The City of Sioux Falls Housing Division and Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation makes it possible to provide these services at no charge. If you can donate to the Care Foundation fund it would increase the number of citizens who can be assisted.

You can donate online or by calling (605)-361-8322.

For more information on the HBASE's Repair Affair event see them online and on Facebook.

