Everything You Need to Know About the Jaycees Feargrounds

For 45 years now the Sioux Falls Jaycees have been putting the "spook" into Halloween. So as you can probably imagine, they're pretty good at it! Every year they let their creativity lead them into new, even creepier territory. That is one of the reasons they have rebranded their Haunted House.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds opens Friday, October 11 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds (100 N. Lyon Boulevard) and this year you don't even have to wait in line to buy your tickets (unless of course you really want to, in which case, you certainly can). You just order your tickets online and they're sent right to your inbox with a QR (quick response) bar code that will be scanned when you get to the Feargrounds.

There are two types of tickets this year too, General Admission for $15 or FastPass tickets for $20 (skip the general admission line and get into the house faster).

You'll have plenty of opportunities to experience the Feargrounds with this schedule:

Friday and Saturday, October 11 & 12

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 17, 18, & 19

Sunday, October 20 is Kid's Day - Brightly lit, candy is given out, Mr. Twister will be making fun balloon creations, face-painting, donut decorating and so much more! Your kids will love it and so will you!

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 24, 25 & 26

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (Halloween), October 29, 30 & 31

Weekday hours - 7 to 9:30 PM

Friday & Saturday hours - 7 PM to Midnight

Halloween - 7 to 9:30 PM

Kid's Day - 2 to 4 PM

Concessions will be also available to so your "ghouls" and boys can do some "goblin"!

There are are a few additional things you should know :

This event is not recommended for pregnant women or people with high blood pressure, back or neck or heart ailments. Children under 12 may be best suited for Kid’s Day (Oct. 20th). Parents and guardians are responsible for the safety for the children in their care. We use strobe lights, fog machines, animatronics, and loud noises to scare you. Please do not touch props, animatronics, or volunteers; and we will try not to touch you. Also, no flashlights, cell phones, lighters, glow necklaces, or weapons are allowed. No refunds will be given after the purchase of a ticket. We reserve the right to refuse service and reserve the right to escort you from the premises."

If you have a hankering to get in on the spooking, the Jaycees are always looking for great volunteers too. For more information checkout the Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds online and the Jaycees Feargrounds Facebook page.