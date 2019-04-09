The Minnesota Vikings have found its new backup quarterback as the team has signed Sean Mannion from Los Angeles. Here's what you need to know.

Mannion, 26, was a four-year starter at Oregon State and was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Rams. During his time in college, Mannion threw for over 13,000 yards and 83 touchdowns .

His time in the NFL has been spent as a backup. When he first entered the league with the Rams, Mannion was the third-string quarterback behind Nick Foles and Case Keenum. Mannion remained behind Keenum and then Jared Goff throughout the rest of his Rams stint.

Throughout his NFL career, Mannion has appeared in ten games and even made one start in 2017. His one start for the Rams was put in place to give Goff a rest heading into the NFL Playoffs. Mannion started against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 and went 20-34 for 169 yards.

Mannion will now join the Vikings on a one-year $900,000 contract according to Spotrac . He will battle for the backup quarterback spot with Kyle Sloter.