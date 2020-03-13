What To Buy At The Store Instead of Toilet Paper

As people are self-quarantining and social distancing, they are probably stocking up on supplies for around the house. For some reason people are stock piling toilet paper, which is unnecessary.

Here are a few tips on what to buy and things that are necessary.

When you go shopping plan to get things to last a couple weeks, but that doesn't mean you have to get crazy. First, take inventory of what you already have. Then buy some supplemental things. If your cupboards are looking bare (like mine) then stock up on things that last awhile and can be made into many meals like pasta, rice, beans, and canned veggies.

Now, try to meal plan to utilize those things more than once. Like, if you make a whole chicken, use the leftovers for tacos and then a casserole the next day.

Don't buy as many fresh things. Some fruits and veggies have a longer shelf life, like carrots, apples, potatoes, or squash. For everything else, try buying frozen.

Now, this one is gonna be tough. Try not to stock up on just junk food. While it's tempting to buy all the comfort food when we are faced with stressful situations, it's probably not the best idea.

Stuff like chips and cookies are easy to grab and they taste good, but they don't last long because they are so easy to snack on. Also, they don't have much nutritional value and we are all trying to be/stay healthy right?

I'm not saying you can't have any of that kind of stuff, just make sure you have plenty of nutritious, substantial foods in the house too!

For more check out this article from the Huffington Post.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app