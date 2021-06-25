What Takes One Hour & the Outcome Could Save a Life?

There is a blood drive near you and you probably didn't even know about it. Well, here is your chance to contribute to our area blood bank and possibly save a life.

Red Cross of South Dakota recently Tweeted out an alert asking for blood donors in the wake of high blood use in hospitals.

Between now and July 9th, I can point you in the direction of seven locations around the Sioux Falls area where you get tapped for blood. One, just before the 4th of July weekend.

Both Sanford Health and Avera McKennan are open weekdays for blood donations by appointment.

So what are you waiting for? Challenge a family member, friend or coworker today to roll up their sleeve with you and take an hour off to donate blood.