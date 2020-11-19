What South Dakota Cities Have a Mask Mandate?

Now that the city leaders of Sioux Falls have voted in favor of a mask mandate ordinance will other cities across the state do the same if not already having one?

This is like riding a roller coaster, isn't it? As the Sioux Falls City Council voted Tuesday 6-2 and passed a mask mandate what are other communities in South Dakota doing?

Sioux Falls - Yes

Rapid City - Votes Thursday, November 19

Aberdeen - No

Watertown - No, voted Monday

Mitchell - Yes, issued Tuesday

Brookings - Yes

Governor Kristi Noem in an address to the state on Tuesday said, "People who choose not to wear masks shouldn't be shamed and treat them with respect." Also in her statement, the Governor said people need to make wise decisions.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 30 more deaths reported on Wednesday due to COVID-19 bring the state's total to 674.