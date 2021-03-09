What New Guidelines Say About Vaccinated Gathering In Sioux Falls

We've all been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic in South Dakota, across the nation, and around the world for over a year now. But there is some relief in sight. With the Covid Vaccine roll out thousands of people are getting immunized against the virus.

As the science and understanding of this pandemic evolve so do the recommendations to cope with and mitigate spread. The Centers For Disease Control have come out with the “first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people”.

The CDC says this guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread. The proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines.

So when you, your friends, and family have your shots what then? Here is some guidance from the CDC:

People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 2 weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series including Pfizer-and Moderna vaccines and 2 weeks after they have received a single-dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings. Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations