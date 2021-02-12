What Is Your Go-To Cold Weather Comfort Food?

Homemade soup and biscuits! That is the one comfort food I turn to when the thermometer takes a sharp turn downward. And most times you will find that we have a variety of soups put away in the freezer for just this reason.

We love to cook and have plenty of food on hand. That includes making chili, beef and barley, chicken, ham and bean, white chicken chili and clam chowder. Our two deep freezers are stocked with many containers and bags for just the right time. How can you go wrong with a steaming bowl of soup on a day like this?

You may like crackers with your soup and that's fine. For me, there's nothing like homemade buttermilk herb biscuits. Another one of my grandmother’s recipe.

Now I went around the office and asked others what their go-to cold weather comfort food was and here are the results:

Mac n Cheese

Chicken Noodle Soup and hot chocolate

Chili

Mashed potatoes

Roast Beef

Beef Stew

Chowder