Kids are headed back to school soon and the plan varies from district to district. For the Sioux Falls School District leaders have outlined their plan in this COVID-19 era to keep students safe.

Dakota News Now is reporting the Return to Learn Plan not only sees students walking through the doors of their school but outlines the return of fine arts and sports for next year with the possibility of operating as normal or not operating at all. This comes with four tiers.

Adjustments will need to be made between larger and smaller venues to accommodate for social distancing.

When it comes to sports it gets more restrictive. The Return to Learn Plan spells out athletic guidelines where teams will be provided four tickets per roster participant to attend games both home and away at a cost of $20.

The first day of classes for the Sioux Falls School District is Thursday, August 27.