Who doesn't love a good Black Friday sale? The great prices and discounts, the crowds, the noise, the pushing, the fighting, the crying! Okay, just subtract everything but the great prices and discounts, and you've got the Siouxland Libraries Black Friday Bonanza!

Would you believe during this sale just about everything is 100% off? You read that right...100% off!

There is one thing you must have to get in on this unbelievable sale is - - a library card. And, that is absolutely free! Sign up now and get shopping.

Okay, full disclosure, everything at all of the Siouxland Libraries is free, all of the time if you have that little key to the world, your library card.

What can you get with it? Everything at the library and Siouxland Libraries Virtual Library online too.

Books

Magazines

Language programs

Podcasts

Google Arts & Culture programs

Mental Floss videos & virtual tours

eBooks

eAudiobooks

Online Ivy League classes (i.e. Free Code Camp)

Downloadable study materials

More, more, more!!!

There is also a Virtual Library for Families with storytimes, craft projects, scavenger hunts, and more.

The Siouxland Libraries has 13 locations in the Sioux Empire and every single one of them has the same Black Friday Bonanza deal, every day of the year that they are open!

As I said before, your library card opens up the world before you. Not to mention all the fun activities you can be part of at your very own library branch, winter, spring, summer, and fall. Whether it is the Bookmobile coming to your neighborhood, or a well-known author chatting about their book or books, or even a splashy hydrant party in the summertime with the Sioux Falls firemen joining in!

For more information call 605-367-8720 or Ask a Librarian by email and they'll get right back to you.