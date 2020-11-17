What is South Dakota’s Favorite Thanksgiving Pie?

Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year. Lots of folks will be looking to add whatever sense of normalcy they can to their holidays.

And there is nothing like a little comfort food to shift your thoughts to better times. And what better comfort food than some tasty Thanksgiving Pie. So what is your favorite Turkey Day pie?

If you live in South Dakota chances are your go-to holiday pie according to Prevention.com is pumpkin pie.

Prevention.com broke down the favorite holiday pies by state and pumpkin ranks as the favorite for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and much of the midwest.

Down south they prefer my favorite, Pecan. Folks in Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Arkansas mark this as their #1 pie.

So then I got to wondering what other Thanksgiving pies are people serving as a part of their family traditions? Thepacker.com ranked Favorite Thanksgiving Pies and they ranked like this:

Pumpkin Pie Apple Pie Pecan Pie Sweet Potato Pie Cherry Pie Other Lemon Pie Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Whatever your treasured Thanksgiving dessert is hopefully you will be able to count among your blessings food, family, and health this holiday season!