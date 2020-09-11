What Are The Most Popular Baby Names In South Dakota?
Even though the world is experiencing a global pandemic, babies are still being born. As newborn babies make their grand debuts, they are automatically gifted with two things. The first is life and the second is a name.
This name follows him or her for the rest of his or her life. A name is not only someone's legal identification; it actually defines an individual’s heritage and birthright. We would not be who we are without our names. Now here's the real question: How do you choose the perfect name for your child?
Some parents decide on a name based on family tradition. You could be given a name that has been passed down for generations. For example, my grandfather's name is James, and my grandparents named my dad James. Then my aunt and uncle named my 7-year-old cousin Dominic James. Other individuals literally will use Google to search for that perfect baby name. In fact, that's exactly what my cousins did when determining a name for their first child. Then there are those people that just pick random names or utilize the “Most Popular Baby Names of the Year” list.
Based on recent data from the Baby Name Wizard, the top baby names for South Dakota are in. The top three names for boys and girls are the following:
- Oliver
- Owen
- Liam
- Harper
- Emma
- Olivia
Other names on the list for South Dakota include Mason, James, Ava, Grace, Cooper, and Stella.
This obviously a bit premature for me, but I already have a good idea of what names I would like to select for my future children. Well...one day anyway.
How did you or will you decide on your children's names?