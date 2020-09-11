What Are The Most Popular Baby Names In South Dakota?

Even though the world is experiencing a global pandemic, babies are still being born. As newborn babies make their grand debuts, they are automatically gifted with two things. The first is life and the second is a name.

This name follows him or her for the rest of his or her life. A name is not only someone's legal identification; it actually defines an individual’s heritage and birthright. We would not be who we are without our names. Now here's the real question: How do you choose the perfect name for your child?

Some parents decide on a name based on family tradition. You could be given a name that has been passed down for generations. For example, my grandfather's name is James, and my grandparents named my dad James. Then my aunt and uncle named my 7-year-old cousin Dominic James. Other individuals literally will use Google to search for that perfect baby name. In fact, that's exactly what my cousins did when determining a name for their first child. Then there are those people that just pick random names or utilize the “Most Popular Baby Names of the Year” list.