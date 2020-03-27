What America Is Buying Besides Toilet Paper
Obviously, toilet paper sales have skyrocketed in the last few weeks. But what else is flying off the shelves amid this pandemic?
Time crunched some numbers. They compared sales from one year ago and you might be surprised to learn that toilet paper actually came in 10th place!
The other top 9 are:
- aerosol disinfectants
- thermometers
- oat milk
- fresh meat alternatives
- rubbing alcohol
- powdered milk
- multi-purpose cleaners
- dried beans
- bath and shower wipes
On the flip side, the ten things that have seen a decrease in sales or just on the lower end of the buying scale are:
- perfume
- sunscreen
- vegetable party trays
- pet toys
- celery
- papayas
- bananas
- chocolate
- apples
- ice cream
According to the Time article, "Snack foods are also up in popularity as consumers geared up to munch at home. Popcorn is up 48%, pretzels 47%, pastries 24% and ice cream 23%."
