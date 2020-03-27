What America Is Buying Besides Toilet Paper

Obviously, toilet paper sales have skyrocketed in the last few weeks. But what else is flying off the shelves amid this pandemic?

Time crunched some numbers. They compared sales from one year ago and you might be surprised to learn that toilet paper actually came in 10th place!

The other top 9 are:

aerosol disinfectants

thermometers

oat milk

fresh meat alternatives

rubbing alcohol

powdered milk

multi-purpose cleaners

dried beans

bath and shower wipes

On the flip side, the ten things that have seen a decrease in sales or just on the lower end of the buying scale are:

perfume

sunscreen

vegetable party trays

pet toys

celery

papayas

bananas

chocolate

apples

ice cream

According to the Time article, "Snack foods are also up in popularity as consumers geared up to munch at home. Popcorn is up 48%, pretzels 47%, pastries 24% and ice cream 23%."

For a list of things you should be buying right now click here.

