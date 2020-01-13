Westmall 7 Theater to Remain Closed Longer Than Expected

One of Sioux Falls' most popular movie theaters will be closed for a few more weeks after a recent fire damaged a portion of the theater.

KSFY TV is reporting that the West Mall 7 Theater plans to keep the doors locked up until at least February.

A fire broke out in the theater on Sunday, (January 5) after a motor, in a heating unit on the roof failed. The fire caused a portion of the front lobby to be damaged in the process.

The damage forced the closure of the theater while clean up and restoration repairs could be are made.

According to KSFY, the West Mall 7 stated in a recent post on their Facebook page that they plan to remain closed a little longer than first expected. The theater is now planning on conducting additional improvements to the lobby area, along with the previously scheduled clean up and restoration repairs.

Source: KSFY TV