West Mall 7 Theatres Set to Begin Selling Alcohol Thursday Night

Starting tonight, you can enjoy a libation with your favorite movie at the West Mall 7 Theatres.

The West Mall 7 Theatres have tried to acquire a beer and wine license for several years. That quest finally came to fruition recently when the Sioux Falls City Council approved their license. Beginning Thursday night (October 29), movie-goers will be able to enjoy an adult beverage as they watch the flick of their choice.

Beer will be for sale starting tonight at the West Mall 7 Theatre, with wine sales beginning just as soon as the theatre gets it in stock.

West Mall 7 Theatres Co-Owner Todd Frager, told Dakota News Now, “In the theatre business you never try to start on a Friday or when it’s busier, so we’ll start Thursday night and ease into the weekend."

Frager wants people to know, the West Mall 7 Theatres are a family oriented business, so safety and security will remain the top priority as the theatre begins this new chapter.

The times in which patrons will be able to buy adult beverages will vary. Beer and wine will be available from 4 PM to 8 PM Sunday through Thursday and from 4 PM to 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

There will be no alcohol sales during any of the early afternoon matinee showings.

Dakota News Now reports, the West Mall 7 Theatres intend to have a zero-tolerance policy in terms of any disruptive behavior resulting from alcohol consumption.

According to Frager, “If you’re disruptive because of something alcohol-related we’re going to have no tolerance for that. These are laws, it’s not just like guidelines, a lot of this is the law.”

Finally, being able to offer beer and wine to the public is an exciting time for the West Mall 7 Theatres. Management wants to make sure things are handled properly, so the outcome is a positive experience for all their guests.

Source: Dakota News Now