West Mall 7 Gets The Green Light To Sell Beer And Wine

It won't be long now until you see beer and wine at the popcorn stand at the West Mall 7 Theatres.

After two and a half years of trying to obtain a beer and liquor license, Dakota News Now is reporting the Sioux Falls City Council voted 7-0 to approve this request during their meeting on Tuesday night. The initial 2018 inquiry for the West Mall 7 Theatres' beer and liquor license was denied by the council.

Movie theatres across the country like the West Mall 7 Theatres along West 41st Street have been struggling throughout the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. They were closed for months until finally reopening its doors this past summer.

Owner of the West Mall 7 Theatres, Todd Frager previously told Dakota News Now that this liquor license will be able to provide additional income to make up for the unexpected losses throughout the pandemic. "With all the transition, with all the struggles, that we’re going through in 2020, it’s something that we can offer. It gives us a chance at more revenue, and at this point, we’re looking for every bit of possible revenue that we can get,” says Frager.

The West Mall 7 Theatres have released its alcoholic beverage policy with some major key points to keep in mind. The policy states, "Each customer who purchases an alcoholic beverage will be provided with a wrist band that must be worn while on our premises to identify authorized purchasers." This section of its new policy adds that no more than one alcoholic beverage will be sold per wrist band. Like any other public venue, you're not allowed to bring your own drinks and alcoholic beverages are not permitted outside of the theaters.

