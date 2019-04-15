West Central Hires Vince Benedetto as New Head Football Coach

West Central has hired the man to replace longtime coach Kent Mueller. The school has hired Roosevelt offensive line coach Vince Benedetto.

Benedetto has been with the Roosevelt Rough Riders program for the last two seasons as the team's offensive line coach. He announced on his personal Twitter page that he has accepted the head coaching position at West Central.

Roosevelt's coaching staff also commented on the decision to hire Benedetto.

Benedetto brings a vast knowledge of football to West Central. After graduating high school, Benedetto went and played for South Dakota State from 2009-2013 at the tight end position. He then joined the Jackrabbits coaching staff as offensive quality control from 2014-2015.

He replaces longtime West Central coach Kent Mueller who has been with the program since 1988. Mueller took over the head coaching position from Jim Uttecht starting in 2004. Collectively, West Central is one of the most accomplished teams in the state with 12 championships since 1993.