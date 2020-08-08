Weird & Unique Interview Questions

We've all been there during an interview and a weird or almost left-field question from the interviewer comes out and we as the interviewee are completely taken back.

Already nervous these questions can sometimes be the make or break scenario it feels.

And as someone who has been to a marketing career fair, it feels that I have been asked some of the most out-there or unique interview questions there are.

Then I found these questions thanks to Blog.Hubspot and boy whoever gets asked these during an interview better come prepared!

"How would you solve problems if you were from Mars?" "What do you think of garden gnomes?" "Why are manholes round?" "You’ve been given an elephant. You can’t give it away or sell it. What would you do with the elephant?" "If you were a tree, what kind of tree would you be and why?" "We finish the interview and you step outside the office and find a lottery ticket that ends up winning $10 million. What would you do?" "What's the color of money?" "If you had to be shipwrecked on a deserted island, but all your human needs—such as food and water—were taken care of, what two items would you want to have with you?" "Are you a hunter or a gatherer?" "How much do you charge to wash every window in Seattle?" "Design a spice rack for the blind." "How many pennies would fit into this room?" "If you had a choice between two superpowers, being invisible or flying, which would you choose?" "What was the last gift you gave someone?" "How many square feet of pizza are eaten in the U.S. each year?"

Source: Blog.Hubspot