Weekly Volunteer Opportunities at Helpline Center

You've heard the saying, "There is a time and a place for everything". Well, the time and place for volunteering is now and always. No matter what you're interested in - - music, the environment, supporting people who are struggling, working for a number of different charitable events, outdoor activities, caring for children, and so much more, the Helpline Center can connect you with a volunteer opportunity you will love.

Here are just a few of the events and organizations which could use a helping hand this week:

Samaritan's Feet "Back-to-School" Distribution - Saturday, August 17, from 9 AM to 12 noon. Samaritan's Feet is hosting this event at 3 locations across Sioux Falls. You'll be helping to fit children in Kindergarten through 5th grade with shoes and socks.

American Heart Association 2019 Heart Walk - Saturday, August 17, in Fawick Park, from 7 AM to 11 AM. Volunteers will help with set up and a variety of activities that day.

Downtown Riverfest - Saturday, August 17, Downtown Sioux Falls between 6th & 8th Street along the riverfront. Volunteers are needed to help with Set up, Beverage Ticket Sales, Beverage Serving and Parking.

Summer of DIY Weekly Project - Each week this summer, the Helpline Center creates a do-it-yourself project for families and individuals to do themselves, then deliver to the Helpline Center for distribution to appropriate non-profits. This week's project is a Military Care Package.

For more information see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook or call 211.