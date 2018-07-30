Apparently, dangling from helicopters and leaping from rooftops with a broken foot will do the trick. All of that and more pushed Mission: Impossible – Fallout to the top of the box office chart this weekend, delivering the franchise’s best opening yet. Meanwhile, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies opened disappointingly in fifth place. Here’s the full chart:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Mission: Impossible – Fallout $61,500,000 $14,022 $61,500,000 2 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again $15,000,000 (-57%) $4,269 $70,425,525 3 The Equalizer 2 $14,000,000 (-61%) $4,132 $64,231,345 4 Hotel Transylvania 3 $12,305,000 (-38%) $3,072 $119,228,501 5 Teen Titans Go! To the Movies $10,510,000 $3,297 $10,510,000 6 Ant-Man and the Wasp $8,400,000 (-49%) $2,788 $183,124,127 7 Incredibles 2 $7,157,000 (-39%) $2,736 $572,780,648 8 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom $6,775,000 (-46%) $2,523 $397,555,500 9 Skyscraper $5,400,000 (-52%) $1,947 $59,152,760 10 The First Purge $2,230,000 (-56%) $1,593 $65,485,875

Tom Cruise isn’t running for nothing. All of his excessive cardio and insane stunt work has finally paid off, with the sixth Mission: Impossible film debuting at a franchise high, beating 2000’s ( very underrated) Mission: Impossible II , which opened at $57.8 million. Fallout is now also the 56-year-old actor’s second biggest opening ever after 2005’s War of the Worlds ($64.9 million).

The sequel was also a huge win for the studio, giving Paramount their biggest opening since 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at $65.5 million. And you can bet Cruise’s latest mission will continue to perform well overseas. This weekend it earned $92 million from 36 international markets (and that’s excluding China, where it opens at the end of August), and is looking to top the global numbers of Rogue Nation ($682 million) and Ghost Protocol ($694 million). You can count on more missions in Paramount’s future.

It was a rough weekend for the Teen Titans at the movies however. The animated DC Comics superheroes debuted below expectations in the fifth spot. And while Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again remained at number two in its second weekend, the musical sequel suffered a significant 57 percent drop. Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer sequel also faced a bigger drop than expected of 61 perfect, likely losing its audience to the action hijinks of Mission: Impossible .

Meanwhile , Pixar is on its way to some incredible news. Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2 has earned $572 million domestically in its seven weeks in theaters, and the animated movie is on its way to crossing the $1 billion mark globally. It’ll then be the fourth film this year to pass the $1 billion threshold, following two other Disney titles, Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther , and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.