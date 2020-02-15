We All Could Take Some Notes From Dwayne Wade on Parenting

After watching this last week play out for Dwayne Wade and his family, it is very clear that we all could take some notes from him on how to be a great parent.

This week, Wade and his daughter Zaya announced publicly that she is a transgender girl.

Born Zion, Zaya came to her parents with the news that no matter how open-minded and accepting you are, it would be a shock.

Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have given us an example though of endless love and acceptance as a road map for others of us to follow.

One of the most selfish things a parent can do is raise a child based on the parents' expectations of who they should be.

Thinking you will pray it out of them or beat it out of them or teach it out of them falls in line with the selfish path so many parents take out of fear.

I'm not naive to the fact that this news rips at some people's belief systems and way of life but at the core of all of it, it's pretty simple.

It all boils down to one thing... LOVE.

On 'The Ellen Show' this week, Wade discussed how he began asking questions, educating himself and opening his heart and mind to his daughters' world.

Thinking about Dwade's place amongst the top five players of his generation makes his message so much powerful than he probably even realizes.

Furthermore, considering the high suicide rate for the LGBTQ community and especially the transgender community, his reaction to his daughters' identity may actually save some people's lives including his own daughters.

Another argument some will present is that a 12-year-old shouldn't be making decisions about things like this or they are too young to realize what they are actually saying.

I have three sons under the age of five and I have no idea if one or all will come to me someday with questions about their gender identity or sexual orientation.

I can promise you one thing though, I will be taking the exact path that Wade and his family have in showing nothing but love and acceptance to their wonderful daughter Zaya.